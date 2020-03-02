Proskauer Adds 1st Litigation Partner To London Team

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 5:25 PM GMT) -- New York-based law firm Proskauer Rose LLP said Monday it has hired its first commercial litigation partner in London to bulk up its U.K. practice. Dorothy Murray has joined Proskauer's London offering, bringing with her experience in investment and commercial disputes. She represents clients in sectors including financial services, asset management and energy. "I'm delighted to join Proskauer and to develop a dispute resolution practice here in London," Murray said in a statement Monday. "The firm's expansive and international client base means a broad range of disputes needs, for both litigation and arbitration, which plays to my strengths." Proskauer recruited Murray as its first...

