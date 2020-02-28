DOD Contractor Protests Special Ops Supply Contract Awards

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:41 PM EST) -- A North Carolina-based contractor has accused the U.S. Department of Defense of denying it a fair shot at a special operations contract, telling the U.S. Court of Federal Claims that the government did not evaluate proposals based on past performance. Quantico Tactical Inc. said in a heavily redacted complaint dated Feb. 3 and unsealed Thursday that the DOD’s Defense Logistics Agency denied it an equal opportunity to bid for a spot in the special operations equipment support program by not making a contractor’s past work performance the most important factor in its evaluation of bids as it said it would in...

