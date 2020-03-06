Green Finance Could Be The Next Misselling Scandal

Law360, London (March 6, 2020, 12:32 AM GMT) -- As interest in responsible investing surges, financial firms that market products as having strong environmental, social and governance credentials could see a rise in misselling claims when funds fall short of green promises. At least $30.7 trillion was held in sustainable or green investments in 2018, up 34% from 2016, according to a report by the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance. In January, the world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, signaled its determination to put climate risks at the heart of its investment decisions. But there is currently little regulation of what "green" means. That has left financial services’ compliance departments wary of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS