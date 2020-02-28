NLRB Says ADT's Move To 6-Day Workweek Was Inbounds

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has found that ADT was allowed to require workers to switch to a six-day workweek without bargaining with their union, reversing an administrative law judge’s finding that the company had violated the National Labor Relations Act. In its decision Thursday, the board rejected the NLRB general counsel’s assertions that Florida-based home security company ADT LLC ran afoul of the NLRA either by failing to bargain over the unilateral implementation of the mandatory six-day workweek or by modifying collective bargaining agreements without the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 43's consent. Since “unilateral change” and “contract...

