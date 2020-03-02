Paralegal Didn’t Qualify For Overtime, Fla. Law Firm Tells Jury

Law360, West Palm Beach (March 2, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- South Florida law firm Reed Griffith & Moran urged federal jurors Monday to reject a former paralegal’s claim that it failed to pay her overtime in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, arguing that she was ineligible as an experienced professional who handled matters on her own. Plaintiff Joan Kuehn took the Boynton Beach-based firm and current partners Kristina Reed and James J. Moran to trial in West Palm Beach federal court, claiming they owe her tens of thousands in unpaid overtime after applying an improper administrative exemption to her position for years. In opening statements, the boutique firm, which...

