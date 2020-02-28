Fed. Circ. Says Hard Rock Hotel Can't Register 'The Joint' TM

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas can't register "The Joint" as a trademark for a music venue in the casino, the Federal Circuit ruled Friday, finding it is only a generic term for a business that offers live music performance. In a 10-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's decision in 2018 to reject JC Hospitality LLC's applications for a trademark registration on the name "The Joint," siding with the board that it was too generic or descriptive as a term for entertainment and restaurant services. JC Hospitality, which owned The Joint...

