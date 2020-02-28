9th Circ. Upholds Order Blocking Asylum Restrictions

Law360, Washington (February 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit delivered a sharp blow to the Trump administration's immigration agenda on Friday, unanimously rejecting a key policy banning asylum claims from migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border outside of a designated port of entry. A three-judge panel sided with a coalition of immigrant legal service groups that challenged the administration's rule, announced in November 2018. The court concluded that the restriction on asylum eligibility violates federal immigration laws that support the eligibility for asylum-seekers regardless of where they enter the country. U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Paez, writing for the panel, said the administration "encroached upon Congress's legislative prerogative" to...

