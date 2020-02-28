Trump Administration Says Mass. Deferred Action Suit Is Moot

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Trump administration said Friday that a government program postponing deportation proceedings for immigrants living in the country without legal permission has been restored, so a suit brought by an immigration legal services provider over the once-halted program should be tossed. In a motion to dismiss the suit brought by the Massachusetts-based Irish International Immigrant Center, attorneys for U.S. Customs and Immigration Services said any claims brought in the suit were fixed when USCIS brought back the "deferred action" program. The suit said the program buys migrant families more time in the U.S. under dire circumstances. Since it's back, the government...

