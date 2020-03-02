EU's Top Court Rules 'Fack Ju' Not Too Offensive For TM

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:55 PM EST) -- Europe's intellectual property office wrongly refused to register a trademark with the phrase "Fack ju" for being morally unacceptable on the basis that it sounds too close to a vulgar English expression, Europe's top court has ruled. In a Feb. 27 ruling, the European Court of Justice said German film studio Constantin Film Produktion GmbH can get another shot at registering a trademark for "Fack ju Göhte," the title of its highly successful 2013 comedy film that has since spawned two sequels. The decision comes years after the European Union Intellectual Property Office in 2015 rejected Constantin's attempt to register the...

