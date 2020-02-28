Insurer Wins Coverage Row Over Horse-Drawn Buggy Crash

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- Progressive doesn’t have to cough up $50,000 in uninsured motorist coverage to an insured motorcyclist who wrecked after nearly colliding with a horse-drawn buggy, because the buggy is not a “motor vehicle,” a Kentucky state appeals court held Friday. In a 10-page, unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel said Linda Davis had failed to convince them that uninsured motorist coverage can apply to a vehicle without a motor, under the definitions used in both the relevant Kentucky state laws and Davis' policy with Progressive. "At the heart of Davis's case, she attempts to argue that a horse-drawn buggy is a 'motor vehicle,'...

