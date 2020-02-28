BREAKING: Big Telecoms Face $200M In Fines For Mobile Data Sales

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 1:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a total of about $200 million in fines against the top four mobile carriers over allegations that they improperly shared customers' location data, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Friday. Speaking to reporters during a post-meeting news conference, Pai confirmed that the agency is recommending fines against T-Mobile for about $91 million, about $57 million against AT&T, about $48 million against Verizon and about $12 million against Sprint. The companies allegedly sold customers' location information to third parties without "taking reasonable measures to protect against unauthorized access to that information," according to the FCC. "Since 2007,...

