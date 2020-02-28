Calif. Panel Revives Hard Disk Manufacturer’s Tax Dispute

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A global manufacturer of hard disk drives and other computer storage devices won a partial victory against a California county after a state appeals court ruled a trial court erred by improperly imposing interest on the value of business property. In a ruling issued Thursday, a California appeals court reversed and remanded the trial court decision only on the question concerning interest. It held that the Santa Clara County Appeals Board should have not used the fact that the assessments were "escape assessments," meaning they represented corrections to the property's assessed value, as the only justification for applying interest. Three other contentions...

