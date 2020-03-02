6 Changes In California's New Draft Privacy Regulations

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- On Feb. 7, the California Attorney General's Office released modified California Consumer Privacy Act draft regulations, revising the initial October 2019 draft regulations. The attorney general subsequently issued a further revised draft [1] on Feb. 10. While the redlined changes and practical ramifications are many, below we briefly summarize a few notable modifications that illustrate the impacts of the proposed changes relative to the October version and what may be on the horizon. The comment period for the revised draft regulations closed on Feb. 25. As has become familiar to companies impacted by the CCPA and the prior draft regulations, certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS