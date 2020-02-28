Netflix Says It Didn't Freeze Out Mo'Nique After Star's Protest

Law360, Los Angeles (February 28, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- Netflix urged a California federal judge Friday to whittle down a bias lawsuit from Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique over an allegedly paltry offer for a comedy special, disputing her claim that the streaming service retaliated against her when it refused to increase the offer in negotiations. Monique Hicks, better known as Mo'Nique, hasn't shown that Netflix retaliated against her for publicly criticizing the streaming service after she was offered a "low-ball" $500,000 to do a comedy special, an attorney for Netflix, Emma Luevano of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP, told U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. at a hearing in downtown Los...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS