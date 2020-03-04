A Legislative Storm Is Brewing Over NYC ‘Rainy Day’ Fund

Law360 (March 4, 2020, 12:00 PM EST) -- Among the lesser-covered charter revision referendum questions on the ballot in New York City this past November was referendum Question 4. It asked voters whether the city charter should be revised to allow the city to create a revenue stabilization, or rainy day, fund in its budget, intended to stash away surplus revenues during periods of economic growth for use in times of downturn or recession. The measure passed. However, because New York is required by city and state law to balance its budget each year without carrying surpluses — a vestige of the fiscal crisis of the 1970s — to implement the...

