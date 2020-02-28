Citing Client 'Falsity,' Atty Exits Fraud Suit Over Worker Camp

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- A North Dakota lawyer has disavowed a disqualification motion he filed for a Singaporean sales agent accused of a "man camp" real estate swindle in which a plaintiffs' counsel was accused of "shocking" misconduct. In a declaration to a federal judge in Bismark, attorney David J. Chapman of Fargo cited the "falsity" of assertions he'd made for defendant Ee Hoong Liang and his own professional obligations under Rule 3.3 regarding candor to the court. "I do not believe that I can ethically continue to represent Mr. Liang," Chapman said. "Hence, I request that the court grant my motion to withdraw."...

