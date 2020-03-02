AGs Claim Ample Evidence In Generic Drug Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- A generic-drug maker should face price-fixing allegations by 44 states, two state attorneys general told a Pennsylvania federal judge, saying there's ample evidence the company joined in a conspiracy with Teva. The top government lawyers for Connecticut and Ohio said in a memo Friday that Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. should remain a defendant in the multidistrict litigation because the states "plausibly allege" the manufacturer was among those plotting to jack up drug prices and allocate markets. Breckenridge makes two medications out of the more than 100 that the states accuse generic-drug makers of keeping inflated and has told the court that the overzealous complaint corrals...

