Battery Co. Facing Possible Sanctions In $100M IP Fight

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge recommended Friday that stored energy solutions company LiiON LLC face sanctions for discovery violations and other missteps in a $100 million trade secrets case against its former business partner Vertiv Group Corp. Vertiv, a digital infrastructure company, had complained about a slew of alleged misconduct by LiiON, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim said "only a small subset of the conduct" was worthy of sanctions. Judge Kim declined to recommend tossing the suit as punishment, as Vertiv had urged, instead suggesting an undetermined monetary sanction and restrictions on LiiON "referencing or offering any evidence" regarding the information...

