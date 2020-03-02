How Environmental NGOs Are Targeting Plastic Pollution

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- In recent months, environmental groups have ramped up their legal campaign against the petrochemical industry, and have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to impose stricter regulations on the manufacturers of plastic and sources of marine pollution. On Feb. 5, a group of environmental organizations, led by the Center for Biological Diversity, filed suit against the EPA in federal district court in Hawaii, alleging that the agency violated the Clean Water Act. Specifically, the plaintiffs claim that the EPA should not have approved Hawaii’s list of “impaired waters,” i.e., waters that fail to meet the state’s water quality standards, because Hawaii did not identify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS