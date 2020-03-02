Verizon Claims Cell Tower Denial Has No 'Logical' Basis

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:09 PM EST) -- Verizon pressed a Mississippi federal judge to clear the way for it to raise a 150-foot cell tower to bolster wireless coverage in Jackson, Mississippi, arguing that the City Council violated federal law when it blocked the project without offering any solid reasoning. Despite grumblings from council members about aesthetics and potential negative health impacts, Verizon Wireless told the court Friday that the group "had no logical, legal basis" for killing the build and urged the court to make the council immediately hand over the permit it requested. Images from Verizon's application comparing the existing view of Lakeshore Road from the northwest, top,...

