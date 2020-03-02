Texas Firm Tries To Duck $150M Securities Fraud Suit Claims

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Texas-based law firm Scheef & Stone LLP is asking a federal judge to toss claims it played an integral role in getting self-described “frack master” Christopher Faulkner’s $80 million securities fraud scheme off the ground, arguing the various accusations against it are all just professional negligence claims in disguise. In a motion filed Friday, Scheef & Stone and its partners Roger Crabb and Mitch Little urged a Northern District of Texas judge to dismiss receiver Thomas L. Taylor III’s claims of gross negligence, breach of fiduciary duty and aiding and abetting the scheme. The firm accused Taylor of dressing professional negligence...

