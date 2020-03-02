9th Circ. Dubious Of Insurers' Refusal To Defend Retailer

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared inclined Monday to reverse a lower court’s order absolving underwriters at Lloyd’s of London from defending a women’s accessories retailer in a putative class action claiming it improperly collected and sold customers’ information, with two judges suggesting the suit contains a potentially covered privacy claim. Industry, California-based Brighton Collectibles LLC, which manufactures and sells women's accessories such as handbags and wallets, is aiming to overturn U.S. District Judge John F. Walter's October 2018 ruling that the Lloyd’s underwriters don't have to defend or indemnify it in a customer's proposed class action brought under the Song-Beverly Credit...

