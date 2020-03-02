AT&T, Local Carrier Both Take Swipes At FCC In Rate Dispute

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- AT&T and an Iowa-based local exchange carrier are taking shots at the Federal Communications Commission decision that settled their rate dispute, each telling the D.C. Circuit why different parts of it should be repealed. The mobile behemoth and Aureon Network Services made their final arguments to the court Friday in the hopes of persuading the judges to partly undo the agency order, which both found displeasing. At the center of the dispute is a 2018 FCC ruling that a rate increase imposed by the Iowa-based company was illegal, but that ultimately, AT&T was still responsible for some of the services it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS