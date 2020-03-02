Buyers Say CBD Co. Can't Escape Potency Mislabeling Claims

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:08 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers is urging a Massachusetts federal judge not to toss its suit against a Florida CBD supplement maker over the potency of its products, arguing the testing the proposed class performed on the products is adequate at this point in the case. In her opposition filed Friday, named plaintiff Marjorie Ahumada accused Florida-based Global Widget LLC of seeking to evade liability for what she said is a systematic underdosing and illegal sale of CBD products by "hiding behind the doctrines of preemption and primary jurisdiction." She argued her mislabeling claims are not preempted because the U.S. Food and...

