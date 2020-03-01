Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cuccinelli Illegally Headed Immigration Agency, Judge Says

Law360 (March 1, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge held on Sunday that Ken Cuccinelli was illegally appointed as acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, while striking down two directives speeding up asylum screenings that were issued during his tenure.

U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss found that Cuccinelli’s appointment last year was invalid under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, meaning that Cuccinelli didn’t have the authority to issue two directives limiting the amount of time asylum-seekers have to consult attorneys before their initial screenings.

Cuccinelli, an immigration hardliner who has pushed for an end to birthright citizenship, had been appointed to lead USCIS...

