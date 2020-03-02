Lawyers Urge VW Owners To Turn Down €830M Settlement

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 6:22 PM GMT) -- Lawyers representing thousands of Volkswagen vehicle owners are urging Dieselgate victims in Germany to reject a deal brokered by the company, saying they could earn a much greater sum in individual court cases. Affected car owners could receive between €1,300 ($1,643) and €6,200 — depending on the age and model of their vehicle — after Volkswagen struck an €830 million compensation deal with a consumer group Friday, fending off a collective-action-style lawsuit brought by 400,000 car owners caught up in the emissions cheating scandal. However, Claus Goldenstein, a partner at Goldenstein & Partner, which represents more than 17,800 clients in the Dieselgate scandal,...

