Mass. Judge Refuses To Ban CPAP Cleaner From Expo

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- A maker of CPAP cleaning machines accused of ripping off a competing device will not be barred from attending a Las Vegas trade show this week, a federal judge in Massachusetts ruled, saying the purported victim of the infringement failed to prove it would be irreparably harmed by the competing device's continued marketing. U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani on Friday declined SoClean Inc.'s request to stop Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc. from attending the Medtrade Spring Convention in Las Vegas, and also to halt manufacturing, marketing and selling its competing Zoey device. "SoClean has not provided a 'clear showing' that money...

