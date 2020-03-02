Texas Cos. Argue H-1B Online Registration Will Lead To Fraud

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- Two Texas-based staffing companies are seeking to stop the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from using a new online H-1B registration system, alleging in a lawsuit that the system can easily be manipulated to commit visa fraud. Tekgigz LLC and Advanced Resource Staffing Inc. told a Texas federal court that the online registration form, which launched Sunday, does not ask for enough information to ensure that legitimate companies are filing H-1B specialty occupation petitions for existing jobs before U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services selects applications for the annual visa lottery. By not verifying petitions and only asking for basic information before...

