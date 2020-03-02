Pa. Panel Affirms Injunction Against School District's Tax Hike

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court upheld a preliminary injunction against a school district’s 4.44% tax increase Monday, siding with a class of residents who had alleged the district used deceptive accounting practices to avoid putting the increase to a voter referendum. A three-judge panel for the state’s Commonwealth Court granted the residents’ request to halt the Lower Merion School District’s tax increase for the 2016-2017 fiscal year, saying the class had proved the hiked taxes would cause them harm because the increase exceeded a statutory cap of 2.4% without voter approval. The court did not rule on the merits of the case,...

