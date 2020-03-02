Digital Health Companies Have A Sales Tax Problem

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- The development and deployment of new technologies has led to an evolution in the delivery of health care products and services. In particular, health care providers and others increasingly use cloud-based software applications and other technologies accessed remotely through web browsers or applications. The purchase and use of these new digital technologies has led to uncertainties under sales and use tax regimes, which traditionally have distinguished between the taxable sale of physical tangible property and the nontaxable sale of services. The sale of a cloud-based software application used to deliver services, for example, complicates the traditional distinction between the sale of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS