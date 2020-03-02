Wis. Food Processor To Pay $725K To End Odor Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- The owner of a food dehydration and processing facility in Wisconsin has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle proposed class claims that the facility posed a nuisance to neighbors by emitting odors that wafted into nearby properties. Lead plaintiff Andrea Hamilton urged U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson on Friday to grant preliminary approval of the deal with facility owner 3D Idapro Solutions LLC, after the judge had rejected an initial proposal in January. When Judge Peterson declined preliminary approval of the agreement, he had said the class issues weren't sufficiently addressed and that he needed to hear why an evenly...

