Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wis. Food Processor To Pay $725K To End Odor Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- The owner of a food dehydration and processing facility in Wisconsin has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle proposed class claims that the facility posed a nuisance to neighbors by emitting odors that wafted into nearby properties.

Lead plaintiff Andrea Hamilton urged U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson on Friday to grant preliminary approval of the deal with facility owner 3D Idapro Solutions LLC, after the judge had rejected an initial proposal in January.

When Judge Peterson declined preliminary approval of the agreement, he had said the class issues weren't sufficiently addressed and that he needed to hear why an evenly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!