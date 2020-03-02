NJ Panel Won't Revive Claims Over PC Richard Receipts

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:32 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court affirmed Monday that a suit accusing P.C. Richard & Son LLC of revealing too much credit card information on its receipts can’t proceed as a class action because individual consumers can recover damages more efficiently in small claims court. In a published decision, a three-judge panel dealt a blow to three P.C. Richard customers who claimed the electronics retailer violated the federal Fair and Accurate Credit Transaction Act and challenged an Ocean County Superior Court’s dismissal of the suit. The appeals court sided with the lower court’s determination that, in the absence of published Garden State...

