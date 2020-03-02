GSK Settles Anemia Drug Patent Claims On Eve Of Trial

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 8:06 PM GMT) -- British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline settled claims it infringed two patents for anemia treatments with patent holder FibroGen Inc. and licensee Astellas Pharma just as the case went to trial Monday in London. The deal reached between GSK, U.S. biotech company FibroGen and Japanese drugmaker Astellas removed two strands from a four-case knot of litigation over the patents, which relate to treatments that stimulate the production of red blood cells. Details were not immediately available on the terms of the settlement, which was confirmed by counsel for both GSK and FibroGen. After it was announced Monday that GSK had settled with FibroGen and...

