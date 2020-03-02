Real Estate Rumors: Samek Werther, Related, Sefira Capital

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- Samek Werther & Mills LLC has reached a deal to lease 5,500 square feet of space in Rockville, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The law firm is taking space at 200,000-square-foot 2000 Tower Oaks, a nine-story building that’s owned by a joint venture of The Tower Cos. and Lerner Enterprises, according to the report. Related Cos. has landed $140 million in financing for an office tower project in West Palm Beach, Florida, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The loan from MSD Capital is for 360 Rosemary Ave., which is slated to have 300,000 square feet of space when complete,...

