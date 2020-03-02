Cannabis Blank Check Co. Among 2 IPOs Filed Totaling $350M

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- Two blank check companies filed for initial public offerings totaling $350 million Monday, including one focused on acquiring a cannabis-related business and another with broader pursuits, adding to a steadily growing pipeline of blank check IPOs. Cannabis-focused Collective Growth Corp., represented by Graubard Miller, filed plans to raise $150 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Live Oak Acquisition Corp., advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, filed plans to raise $200 million. Both deals come as blank check offerings are growing to represent a larger portion of the overall IPO market. Blank check companies are shell entities that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS