Atty Is Denied Bid For Sanction Against Ill.

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- A municipal finance banker and attorney can’t force the Illinois secretary of state to pay his defense costs as a sanction for pursuing meritless alleged securities violations against him related to a state agency’s $12 million investment in a later-shuttered bank, a state appeals court ruled. The Illinois Appellate Court said in an unpublished opinion that Calvin Grigsby and his firm, Calvin Grigsby & Associates, can’t recoup fees from the Secretary of State’s Office because the alleged wrongdoing happened during an administrative proceeding, not in litigation. Grigsby was accused and later cleared of breach of fiduciary duty and other securities violations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS