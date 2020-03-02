Fed. Circ. Backs ITC Ban On Comcast Cable Box In Patent Suit

Law360, Washington (March 2, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed the International Trade Commission's holding that Comcast cable boxes infringe two of a TiVo Corp. subsidiary's patents covering interactive program guides, leaving intact the commission's ban on the cable and broadband company's importation of X1 boxes. A three-judge panel's precedential opinion unanimously rejected Comcast's argument that the company cannot be held liable because the X1 set-top boxes with the two infringed patents owned by Rovi Corp. were imported by third-party companies and ultimately sold to the cable company inside the U.S. Comcast had also argued that the ITC exceeded its authority under a federal law...

