Church & Dwight Must Face False Ad Suit Over Vitamins

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday said that Church & Dwight can’t escape most claims in a proposed class action alleging that it falsely labeled its multivitamins as “complete,” saying that the consumers claimed an injury by saying they spent money on valueless products. U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti rejected Church & Dwight’s arguments that the consumers didn’t have standing in their suit, which accuses the company of advertising its vitamins as complete even though they were missing three essential vitamins. They claim the vitamins are “completely valueless” and that they relied on Church & Dwight advertising when they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS