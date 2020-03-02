Justices Seem Wary Of Expanding Court Review For Migrants

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared reluctant to give migrants stuck in fast-tracked deportation proceedings access to the federal courts, as the justices questioned the limits of court review for asylum-seekers at oral arguments on Monday. The five conservative justices pressed the American Civil Liberties Union’s Lee Gelernt on whether foreign citizens seeking admission to the U.S. can challenge early denials in the asylum process through habeas review, in a challenge brought by Sri Lankan asylum-seeker Vijayakumar Thuraissigiam. Justice Samuel Alito questioned whether review under habeas corpus, which protects against illegal detention, is appropriate given that Thuraissigiam, who entered the U.S. in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS