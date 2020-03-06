Ex-Alstom Exec Gets Over 1 Year For Laundering Bribes

Law360, New Haven, Conn. (March 6, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- Former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins was sentenced to one year and three months in prison on money laundering charges Friday after a Connecticut federal judge decided not to factor in foreign bribery charges on which she acquitted him. U.S. District Court Judge Janet Bond Arterton handed down the sentence the week after she reversed Hoskins’ convictions on charges of bribing Indonesian officials to win Alstom’s Connecticut-based subsidiary a lucrative energy contract. Hoskins was sentenced on the remaining conspiracy and money laundering counts tied to wire transfers associated with the alleged bribes. In her ruling, Judge Arterton determined that prosecutors failed...

