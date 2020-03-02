Past Tech Mergers On UK’s Post-Brexit Mind

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- Even as U.K. competition enforcers split off from their European Union peers, they will ramp up scrutiny of big tech, with the head of the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority zeroing in Monday on major acquisitions by Google and Facebook that may have received "underenforcement" from the authority. Andrea Coscelli, the authority's CEO, listed Facebook’s purchases of Instagram and WhatsApp, and Google’s acquisition of DoubleClick among past deals widely seen as "examples of merger control gone wrong,” a perspective he did little to rebut in a London speech. “After buying DoubleClick, Google now has a particularly strong position in advertising intermediation (with an estimated share of supply of over 90%...

