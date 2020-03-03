Kirkland Snags Executive Pay Atty From V&E

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has bolstered its Houston team with the addition of a former Vinson & Elkins LLP attorney who brings more than a decade of experience in executive compensation and benefits matters stemming from high-value corporate deals. Stephen Jacobson started at Kirkland as an executive compensation partner on Monday after 13 years at V&E, where he began his career. Jacobson told Law360 that he was attracted to Kirkland in part because of the growth he had seen at the firm, particularly in the transactional space. "I just really saw the opportunity to join their platform and take my practice...

