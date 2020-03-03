Senate Panel Squabbles Over GOP's FERC Nominee

Law360 (March 3, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- Democratic senators on Tuesday blasted their GOP counterparts for advancing only a Republican nominee to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which would give the party a 3-1 edge at an agency divided over how to address its climate change obligations and clean energy’s growing prominence on the U.S. grid. The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted 12-8 on largely partisan lines to send FERC nominee James Danly to the full Senate. The committee approved Danly by the same split last year, but the Senate failed to hold a confirmation vote, and President Donald Trump resubmitted Danly’s nomination....

