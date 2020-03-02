Ex-USPTO Chief's Testimony Not A 'Waste Of Time,' Court Told

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc. should not be allowed to exclude testimony from the former head of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as being a "waste of time," a New York federal court was told in a patent lawsuit over nighttime urination medication. In an opposition brief Friday, Serenity Pharmaceuticals LLC fired back at Ferring's Feb. 19 motion to preclude former acting USPTO director Teresa Stanek Rea's testimony, which Ferring said was irrelevant and would not add anything of probative value to the litigation. Rea is currently a partner at Crowell & Moring LLP. Serenity argued that Rea's testimony is based on...

