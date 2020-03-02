Challenges To DOI Oil And Gas Leases Axed As Moot

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 11:00 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge nixed suits challenging dozens of federal oil and gas leases in the state Monday, saying the claims are moot because the U.S. Department of the Interior has already suspended the leases as it takes another look at potential environmental impacts. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer sided with the DOI’s bid to toss the suits brought by Friends of Cedar Mesa and Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, saying that he cannot offer declaratory judgment because it’s unclear what decisions will be made after the environmental studies are undertaken. “Because no substantial controversy of sufficient immediacy and reality exists, plaintiffs’...

