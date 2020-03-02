2 Charged With Laundering $100M In N. Korea-Hacked Crypto

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:50 PM EST) -- Federal officials have charged and sanctioned two Chinese nationals for allegedly laundering roughly $100 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-backed hackers, saying the pair made use of an array of exchanges, bank accounts and techniques like trading bitcoin for Apple iTunes gift cards. A two-count indictment unsealed in D.C. federal court on Monday accused Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong of money laundering conspiracy and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, alleging they helped launder cryptocurrency taken in a $250 million heist of an unnamed exchange in 2018. That theft was the work of a North Korean-sponsored hacker collective known as...

