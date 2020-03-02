Philly Paralegal's Sex Harassment Claims Cleared For Trial

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 9:22 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Friday shot down a bid by Silvers Langsam & Weitzman PC to dodge trial on claims that attorneys with the Philadelphia-based personal injury firm sexually harassed a paralegal who says she was fired after complaining about her treatment. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone rejected arguments from Silvers Langsam, which operates under the name MyPhillyLawyer, that instances of harassment alleged by ex-paralegal Kimberly Hayes — who worked at the firm for two months starting in January 2018 before being terminated — did not demonstrate a "severe or pervasive" culture of hostile behavior. In an eight-page opinion giving Hayes the green...

