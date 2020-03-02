Workers Say Yale's Wellness Policy Violates Bias Laws

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:43 PM EST) -- Yale University’s policy to slap $1,300 fines on workers who refuse to hand over medical and genetic information violates federal disability and genetic information laws, those workers told a Connecticut federal judge Monday in an attempt to score an early win in their suit. A group of unionized Yale workers urged the judge to partially grant summary judgment on claims that the elite university’s “health expectations program” violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act. By forcing roughly 5,000 union members to choose between forking over personal information and losing $25 weekly from their paycheck for opting...

