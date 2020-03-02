Bayer, Google Among Cos. Urging Change To Expert Standard

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 10:40 PM EST) -- Corporations including Google, Pfizer, AIG, Ford, Bayer US and helmet maker Riddell pressed a federal court committee Monday to revise the standard on expert testimony in trials, saying some judges are shirking their "gatekeeper" duty by putting unscientific opinions in front of juries responsible for determining liability and awarding money. The defense-focused group Lawyers for Civil Justice spearheaded the letter to the Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, urging it to act at a meeting set for May 8 by formally opening a rulemaking process. AIG, Liberty Mutual, Toyota, Hyundai, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck,...

