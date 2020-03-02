Debt From New Location Drives Jewish Museum To Ch. 11

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia museum specializing in American Jewish history has filed for Chapter 11 in a Pennsylvania bankruptcy court, saying it is hoping to reassure potential donors by cutting back the $30 million debt it ran up building its Independence Mall location. In papers filed Monday, the National Museum of American Jewish History said "inconsistent" gate receipts and donations have left it unable to keep up its payments on its bonds, but that it hopes a court-supervised restructuring will loosen donor purse strings. "While no institution chooses such a reorganization lightly, this decision is expected to bring with it a reduction in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS